SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Up 5.6%

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.99 and last traded at $47.92. 434,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 352,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,468,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,043,000 after purchasing an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,090,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,300,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.