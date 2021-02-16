SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) President Sells $834,340.00 in Stock

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew W. Mathias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

On Thursday, February 11th, Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of SL Green Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $385,320.00.

NYSE SLG traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $62.59. 1,678,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.02.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,293,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.