Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.31

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.31 and last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 34898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Stephens cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.95.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.52 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $205,127.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,817 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,496.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 197.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,044,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,234,000 after buying an additional 9,316,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $289,965,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies by 153.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,626,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,431,000 after buying an additional 5,829,486 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $165,057,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $142,203,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

