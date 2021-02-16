Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

ZZZ stock opened at C$27.37 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$7.75 and a 12 month high of C$28.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

