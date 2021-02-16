SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) (ETR:S92) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on S92. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) alerts:

Shares of S92 opened at €60.55 ($71.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SMA Solar Technology AG has a 1-year low of €17.84 ($20.99) and a 1-year high of €71.80 ($84.47). The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.07.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology AG (S92.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.