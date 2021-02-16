Small Love Potion (SLP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 54.7% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and $3.83 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00265295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00075375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00086097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.87 or 0.00396086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.56 or 0.00185025 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

