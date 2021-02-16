SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.85

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.97.
In other news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,112,800 shares of company stock worth $85,101,305 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 23.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 100.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period.
SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)
SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.
