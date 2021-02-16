SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.85

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kiwan Kim sold 12,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $536,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,475,263.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,112,800 shares of company stock worth $85,101,305 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the first quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 23.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 43,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 100.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 100,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

