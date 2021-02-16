Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.24. 927,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 469,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,172.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,783,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

