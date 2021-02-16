Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0003

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $139,288.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00139466 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

