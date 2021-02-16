Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Short Interest Down 22.6% in January

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 14th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $808,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,455,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 417,386 shares of company stock valued at $29,070,269. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.