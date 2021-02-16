SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 26,890,000 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.82. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan Greenspon Rammelt sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Steven B. Katzman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $6,256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 924,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,475,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,381,000 over the last three months. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 153,655 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $1,304,000. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SDC. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

