SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0001

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $295.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.