Smith Micro Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 220% compared to the typical volume of 1,231 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMSI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ SMSI traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $7.67. 5,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,690. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

In other news, Director Samuel Gulko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $51,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,023.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 292.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

