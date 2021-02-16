Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,774.10

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,774.10 ($49.31) and last traded at GBX 3,770 ($49.26), with a volume of 26202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,722 ($48.63).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,588.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,179.37. The company has a market capitalization of £9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a €0.87 ($1.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.80%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.