SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000776 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

