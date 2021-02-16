SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $18.70 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for about $94.76 or 0.00191769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $18.70 million and $3.84 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00060754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00263167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00082452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00073213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00085312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.89 or 0.00434858 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00184730 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

SnowSwap Coin Trading

