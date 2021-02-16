SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 29,438 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 7.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $51,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,690 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.47.

