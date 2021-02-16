SNS Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,225 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 80.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $88.84. 93,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,458. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

