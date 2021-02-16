SNS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 21,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Duke Energy by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 57,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,128. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.