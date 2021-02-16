SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 445,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,500,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

