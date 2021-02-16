SNS Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 413,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF worth $37,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.00. 10,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,007. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $96.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

