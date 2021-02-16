SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 2,156 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 777.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.18. The company had a trading volume of 63,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,293. The firm has a market cap of $142.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

