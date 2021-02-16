SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.41. 135,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,672. The company has a market capitalization of $110.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

