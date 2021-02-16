So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.11

Shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 45786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.25 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of So-Young International by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

