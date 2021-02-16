SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Financial Contrast

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SOC Telemed and Progyny, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83 Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83

SOC Telemed presently has a consensus target price of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.71%. Progyny has a consensus target price of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 29.32%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Progyny.

Profitability

This table compares SOC Telemed and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A Progyny 1.03% 7.43% 5.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOC Telemed and Progyny’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A Progyny $229.68 million 19.09 -$8.57 million $0.11 460.00

SOC Telemed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progyny.

Summary

Progyny beats SOC Telemed on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

