SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLMD. William Blair began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Shares of TLMD opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.