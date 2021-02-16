Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Shares Up 6.7%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.21. Approximately 1,847,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,185,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPOD. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

