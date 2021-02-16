Social Send (SEND) Trading 3.3% Higher This Week

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $852,220.66 and approximately $320.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001393 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001796 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

