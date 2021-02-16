Societe Generale Downgrades Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Sell

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

