Societe Generale Downgrades Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) to Sell

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

