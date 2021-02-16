SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 14th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SOBKY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,003. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32.

Get SoftBank alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoftBank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.