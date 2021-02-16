SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Trading 0.3% Higher

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. 12,468 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

