Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT) Shares Up 40%

Shares of Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT) were up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 463,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 454,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) Company Profile (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil, gas, and minerals in Canada. The company explores for lithium, potash, diamonds, and cobalt. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on two wells in Spirit River area of Northern Alberta.

