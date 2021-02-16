(SOGCQ) (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

(SOGCQ) (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. (SOGCQ) shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 201,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.

About (SOGCQ) (OTCMKTS:SOGCQ)

Sabine Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly Forest Oil Corporation, is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company operates through the oil and gas exploration and production segment.

