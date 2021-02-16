Solana (SOL) Price Hits $8.24 on Top Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last week, Solana has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $80.09 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $8.24 or 0.00016826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00063828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00894675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048985 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.62 or 0.05059917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00032822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00042908 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

Solana Coin Trading

Solana can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

