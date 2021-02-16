Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Solar Senior Capital has a payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Solar Senior Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

