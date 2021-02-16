SolarCoin Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $48.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.24 or 0.00421060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,184,764 coins and its circulating supply is 63,009,145 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

