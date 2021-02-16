SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.25

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.25 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 446124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The firm has a market cap of $983.68 million, a PE ratio of -160.25 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80.

About SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

