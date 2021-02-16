Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.53. Soligenix shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 86,206 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a market cap of $73.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

