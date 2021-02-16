Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. 5,654,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,994,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.
About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.
