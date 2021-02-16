Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Up 8.3%

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) shot up 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.02. 5,654,221 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 3,994,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

