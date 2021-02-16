SOMESING Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.07 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $9.07 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SOMESING has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00061436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00260128 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00081005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00070425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00084083 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00423550 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00183038 BTC.

SOMESING Token Profile

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 tokens. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars.

