Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 25,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 71,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.34 million and a PE ratio of -8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.28.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) Company Profile (CVE:SMO)

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

