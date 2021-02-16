Sophie V. Vandebroek Sells 3,046 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IDXX stock traded down $5.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $538.16. The stock had a trading volume of 406,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $548.58.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.25.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.