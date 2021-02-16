SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Down 24.4% in January

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 529,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the January 14th total of 700,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SOS opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. SOS has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

