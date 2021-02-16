SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $8.76. SOS shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 989,278 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80.

Get SOS alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.49% of SOS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.