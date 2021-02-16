Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Stock Price Up 7%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 229,405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 161,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.