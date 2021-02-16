South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.08% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.84. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

