Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Short Interest Update

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the January 14th total of 216,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.37.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 105,616 shares of company stock worth $1,222,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,586,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,422,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 265,699 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 105,083 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

