Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

SBSI opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Southside Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SBSI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

