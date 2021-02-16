Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.67

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 162964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 100,933 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.