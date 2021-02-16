Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,956 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 280,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 780,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 100,933 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

SWN stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.